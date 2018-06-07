Several Kildare priests to move parish this summer as Kildare and Leighlin Diocesan changes announced

Several Kildare parishes will see personnel changes this summer, the announcement of Kildare and Leighlin diocesan appointments today by Bishop Denis Nulty revealed.

The changes will take effect on August 1, giving the priests two months to prepare for their new appointments.

Those that affect Kildare parishes are as follows:

Fr. Gerard Breen, PP Balyna, to become PP Stradbally; Fr. Eddie Kavanagh, CC Allen, to become PP Balyna; Fr. Sean Maher, PP Stradbally, to join the Naas/Sallins/Two-Mile-House team; Fr. Brian Kavanagh to become CC Allen and continue his work with the National Marriage Appeals Tribunal in Maynooth; Fr. Joe O’Neill, CC Naas, to go on a one-year sabbatical to the Diocese of Los Angeles; Fr. Tadeusz Durajczyk SVD, CC Newbridge, is returning to his Order (The Society of the Divine Word) and Fr. Eugen Dragas Tamas to become CC Newbridge.

Bishop Nulty said: “I want to thank all the priests who very constructively engaged with me in the process of appointments in recent weeks. This positive engagement is not something taken for granted, but is deeply appreciated. Changing an appointment in a priest’s life is neither easy on the priest or the lay people and religious he has worked with.

“I want to acknowledge the contribution Fr. Tadeusz Durajczyk SVD has made to the Polish community of Kildare & Leighlin over the past twelve years and in more recent times to Newbridge Parish.”

