Maynooth University listed among the world's top young colleges

Maynooth University has earned a spot in the top 100 global universities under 50 years old, achieving a ranking of number 80 in the latest Times Higher Education Young University Rankings.

Although there has been a seminary and college based at the campus in North Kildare village since 1795, Maynooth University has been an separate entity on the campus since 1998, and is otherwise no longer officially connected with St Patrick’s College, which is the seminary.

As such it qualifies as a university under the age of 50.

The Young University Rankings are based on a range of criteria, including number and quality of scholarly papers and citations, research income achieved, reputation for research and teaching, number of PhDs awarded, and number of international staff and students.

Maynooth University president, Professor Philip Nolan

Earlier this year, Maynooth University also was listed amongst the Top 200 institutions worldwide in the QS World University Rankings by Subject for two of its departments: English and Geography, both of which ranked in the 151-200 range.

Professor Philip Nolan, the President of Maynooth University was delighted at the result.

“It has been just over 20 years since Maynooth University was established as an independent institution, and to be ranked amongst the Top 100 Young Universities, as well as having two of our departments make it to the Top 200 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, is a real endorsement of the hard work, research impact, and exceptional teaching of our staff.”

Maynooth University is one of Ireland’s fastest growing with more than 12,000 students, including almost 1,600 taught postgraduate and professional students and over 400 research students.