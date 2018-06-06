Money stolen from Kildare town restaurant

A sum of cash was taken from a restaurant in Kildare town earlier this week.

Gardai are investigating the incident. It was discovered a substantial amount of cash was missing when a customer came into the restaurant at 7.50am last Monday June 4 and ordered food. It's understood that when the customer paid for the order, a member of staff opened the till to return their change, and discovered it was empty.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact gardai in Kildare town on 045 521222.

