2,663 Kildare students start the Leaving Cert tomorrow

Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 6, 2,663 Kildare students will begin their Leaving Cert, 155 will being the Leaving Cert Applied and 3,423 will start the Junior Cert.

They make up more than 2% of the 120,967 who will being state exams nationwide.

The exams will run until Wednesday, June 20 for the Junior Cert and Friday, June 22 for the Leaving Cert. And the result will be available on Wednesday, August 15 for Leaving Certs and in mid-September for the Junior Cert.

In Kildare, 1414, or 53% of the Leaving Cert students are male and 1,772 of the Junior Cert students are male, or almost 52%.

“The state examinations are a milestone for students, their families and schools. The reassurance of families and the wider community is an essential support for students sitting examinations,” Pat Burke, Chairman of the State Examinations Commission commented.

Over 4 million examination papers have been distributed to the examination superintendents all over the country. The examinations will be held in 5,223 examination centres across the country.