Athgarvan's Josh Clinton (19) reaches world cup Social Entrepreneurship final

Nineteen year-old Josh Clinton has reached the World Cup Social Entrepreneurship final.

The Athgarvan man is a first year International Business student at DCU and was recently elected 1st Chair of Speakeasy - a public speaking club in DCU. In the last two weeks he secured the highest ever sponsorship for a club in DCU from Ernst & Young for a planned university college contest for public

speaking.

Josh was, at one-time a promising county footballer for Kildare, but having suffered two consecutive cruciate ligament injuries

requiring surgery and enduring two years of rehab, he had to quit contact sport and athletics completely.

SEE ALSO: Kildare man claims Best Barbershop in Dublin title

He has since found other interests for his energies including singing and public speaking. He joined Enactus - a social

entrepreneurship group in Sept 2017 - and has championed the Threads project, which is an integral part of the DCU Enactus social entrepreneurship programme.

He has been key to securing finance through fundraising and product development initiatives. He has also agreed deals with retail outlets and sourced a permanent supply of raw materials at no cost to the project.

Having last night won the All Ireland Award for Social Entrepreneurship, the DCU team now travels to Silicon Valley in October to compete in the World Championships.

This is a fantastic achievement for this young group made up of primarily first and second year students who have

come up with an outstanding array of community projects to empower asylum seekers.

The projects are aimed at helping some of the 4,000 plus asylum seekers who may spend years in direct provision centres in Ireland to overcome barriers to employment.