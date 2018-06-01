Kildare Division gets nine new Gardai

Nine new probationary Gardaí will be assigned to the Kildare Division following their graduation next Friday, June 15.

The probationer Gardaí will take up their posts in early July. Two have been assigned to Leixlip Garda Station, three have been assigned to Kildare Garda Station and four have been assigned to Naas Garda Station.

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg has welcomed the additional gardai, adding that it would bring Garda Numbers to 374 in the Kildare Division.

That’s a ratio of one garda for every 594 people in Kildare and brings the total number of Garda Recruits to the Kildare Division since April 2015 to 96.

Emmet Stagg welcomed the news

“We must keep the pressure on the Commissioner and the Policing Authority to continue to reduce the unacceptable historical imbalance that existed in the Kildare Division and a concerted campaign to attract in Gardaí from other divisions must be maintained,“ the former TD explained.

“We are finally seeing dividends in our campaign on Garda Numbers but we must keep up the pressure and ensure that the demands of the people of Kildare are met by an increased strength Garda force.”