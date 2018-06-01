Details of Donnelly Mirrors 50th anniversary celebration

A reunion of Donnelly Mirrors Ltd/Magna Donnelly employees and friends will take place on Friday, June 29, in Toughers, Naas to celebrate the opening of the factory 50 years ago in April 1968.

It will be an opportunity to meet up with old friends and support a worthy cause. Tickets are €15 and include finger food, music and spot prize tickets and proceeds from the night will go to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.

For tickets, contact Margaret Brereton on 087-2724366, Vera Lysaght on 086-6076762 or Mary Harnett on 085-7861781.