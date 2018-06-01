We are in for some extremely heavy rain in Kildare today according to the Met Eireann rainfall forecast

The latest Met Eireann Rainfall Forecast for today is predicting some extremely heavy bursts of rain today across much of the country as thunderstorms form ain many areas.

This graphic shows just how intense the rain will be in many areas throughout the day.

Here's today's rainfall forecast visualisation from our website https://t.co/dz6JbE5FIb pic.twitter.com/fSXfidrAaz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 1, 2018

A Status Yellow Rainfall warning is in place for Ireland with met Eireann predicting high intensity rainfall amounts in scattered thunderstorms during Friday, leading to spot flooding. As much as 50mm is possible in a short time. The warning is in place until 10pm

