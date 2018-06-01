Kildare to be hit by thunderstorms amid Met Eireann weather warning

Kildare is set to experience high intensity rainfall amounts in scattered thunderstorms during Friday amid a Met Eireann weather warning.

The forecaster placed the entire country under a Status Yellow warning yesterday, warning of thunder, lightning and severe rain.

The weather may lead to spot flooding with as much as 50mm of rainfall possible in a short time.

The warning is valid until 10pm tonight, June 1.