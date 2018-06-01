Kildare to be hit by thunderstorms amid Met Eireann weather warning
The entire country is affected
Kildare is set to experience high intensity rainfall amounts in scattered thunderstorms during Friday amid a Met Eireann weather warning.
The forecaster placed the entire country under a Status Yellow warning yesterday, warning of thunder, lightning and severe rain.
The weather may lead to spot flooding with as much as 50mm of rainfall possible in a short time.
The warning is valid until 10pm tonight, June 1.
