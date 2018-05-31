Record breaking auction as Leixlip housing site sells for €1.2 million per acre

Coonan Property had a record auction yesterday where a 3.4 acre Leixlip housing site sold for over €4m - earning €1.2 million per acre.

The site, which was zoned for residential development made €4,075,000.

Coonan's reported that the auction was extremely well attended with a packed auction room and the opening bid was

€1.4m.

The bidding proceeded in €50,000 to €100,000 bids to €3,800,000 when it was placed on the market. Further bidding created the final price of €4,075,000. The agents said it was an exciting auction with six bidders entering the fray throughout the proceedings.

After the sale, Will Coonan commented that the land is in an excellent location adjacent to all facilities and was a really unique infill development opportunity but the price was above any which had been obtained in any of the local North Kildare towns of Maynooth, Celbridge and Leixlip.

James V. Tighe & Co. Solicitors, Main Street, Celbridge acted for the vendor and the property was purchased by a solicitor in trust.