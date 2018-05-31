Progress on redevelopment of Market Square in Kilcullen

A meeting was held last Monday in Kilcullen to discuss the redevelopment of Market Square.

Dep Fiona O’Loughlin, who was in attendance, expressed her delight with the project.

“It is great to see progress being made on the redevelopment plan in Kilcullen. Kilcullen is a fantastic town and the redevelopment will allow the town to continually prosper and will bring more funding to their local economy," she said.

“There was great anticipation in Kilcullen on Monday evening about seeing proposals for the Market Square. It is hoped that the committee will meet with Local Councillors soon to lobby for their support and funding to allow the plans become a reality”.

“A special thanks to the committee for all their hard work so far and to the members of the public who have made submissions. I look forward to continuing my work with the committee and to seeing the town regenerated."

