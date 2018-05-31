Chair of CRH and Musgrave Group appointed new chair of Horse Racing Ireland

The current chairman of Cement Roadstone Holdings and the Musgrave Group, Nicholas Hartery, has been appointed as the new chairman of Horse Racing Ireland.

The appointment was made last Thursday, May 24 by the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed. The Minister said he was “confident that Mr Hartery will provide innovative strategic leadership and direction to the horse racing sector”.

The position is for a period of five years.

Mr Hartery, who replaces Joe Keeling, has a lifelong interest in horses and is the owner of a stud farm in Co Limerick where he breeds mainly thoroughbred horses for flat racing, selling foals, yearlings and broodmares and has had winners in Group 1, 2 and 3 races.

As well as his roles with CRH and the Irish wholesaler Musgraves, he is also the current President and CEO of PRODIUM, a consultancy and business advisory firm.

In the past he has held senior management positions with companies including Dell Computers, Eastman Kodak, EMEA, Verbatim Corporation and General Electric.