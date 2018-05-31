Kildare Wicklow Education Training Board gets new Chief Executive

Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) has announced the appointment of Dr Deirdre Keyes to the role of Chief Executive.

Dr Keyes took up her appointment last Monday, May 28. She joins the organisation as a replacement for the previous CE, Sean Ashe, who retired at the of 2017. She will take over from Rory O’Toole, the acting CE.

The Chair of Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board, Noel Merrick, expressed his full support of her appointment and believes Dr Keyes will be a great leader for the organisation.

Dr Keyes joins the organisation at a time of controversy and investigations into a number of matters.

She has been Education Officer/Director of Schools with Dublin and Dun Laoghaire ETB since 2008.

She qualified as a teacher in 1983, and since then has held a number of core positions in the ETB sector, and education generally, including curriculum development, research and policy work in conjunction with leadership and management roles.

She has represented the Education and Training Board sector on Further Education and Training Awards Council (FETAC), the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), as well as a number of national steering and policy groups.

Dr Keyes has played a pivotal role in the development of the Community National Schools, which are child centred, multi denominational, publicly-accountable schools which strive to provide high quality education for every child.

Within Dublin and Dun Laoghaire ETB she had leadership and management responsibility for over 35 schools and played a central role in the development of supports for these schools and governance arrangements.

She also was part of the amalgamation and transition team with Dun Laoghaire VEC/ FAS in 2013 and developed a number of systems to support full integration of services and staff.

Her research interests have been ethics, values and leadership.

Dr Keyes currently chairs the Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) forum addressing the question of core values, characteristic spirit and ETB schools.