Huge Yes vote expected at Kildare referendum count today after exit polls predict Repeal win

The official Kildare referendum count on repealing the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution will take place today, Saturday, May 25, at Punchestown.

A massive Yes vote is expected to be returned from both North and South Kildare, after the results of exit polls from the Irish Times and RTE last night predicted a margin of almost 70% in favour of allowing legislation to regulate the termination of pregnancy.

The RTE exit poll results predict that 69.4% of people voted Yes in the referendum, with 30.6% voting No. The Irish Times poll said that 68% of those it surveyed voted Yes.

Turnout was extremely high across Kildare, with some polling stations reporting, in the hour before they shut at 10pm on Friday night, that up to 70% of the electorate had turned out. Voting was busy right across the day.

For full coverage of the Kildare referendum count on Saturday, follow our Live Blog, where we will bring you tallies, counts and reaction from those involved in the Kildare campaign.