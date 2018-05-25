Kildare nurse, Emer Casey wins national award for outstanding service

A Kildare nurse has won a national award for her outstanding care for her patients.

Yesterday the Institute of Community Health Nursing (ICHN) hosted its 2018 community nurse awards in association with Home Instead Senior Care, at its annual nursing conference in Limerick.

Emer Casey, who is a nurse at Maynooth Medical Centre, was one of the recipients.

The orgnaisers said Emer demonstrates her ability to work in partnership with the patient, families, healthcare disciplines and voluntary agencies by advocating tirelessly on behalf of the patient.

"She has achieved excellent outcomes in a complex case as she worked alongside the vulnerable adult service, home care package and home help service over a long period of time. It was Emer’s persistence in requesting and coordinating the services that allowed the patient to successfully stay in his own home with supports," they said.

Emer has completed a post graduate diploma in wound management and tissue viability from the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland. She now runs a specialist wound management clinic in which she acts in a capacity to review and advise on wound care and accepts referrals from the Primary Health Networks (PHNs) and Registered General Nurses (RGNs) in Kildare.

"Emer is a role model for the patient, her junior colleagues and her peers. She mentors and teaches the BSc student placements in Maynooth Health Centre, assists the health care assistant and is a reliable support to her nursing colleagues," they said.

This year the conference moved out of Dublin to the Strand Hotel, Limerick, the theme of the conference being ‘New Horizons: Enhancing Clinical Practice in Community Nursing’ and aimed to provide a day of education, knowledge sharing and networking for public health nurses and an opportunity to take the time to reflect upon industry best practice and new innovations.

Six awards were presented to nominees who delivered exceptional care in their communities in 2018, across a range of services, enhancing the lives of many, and the community at large.

