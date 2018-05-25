Practical advice and information for voting in the Referendum
Make sure to bring ID with you
What you need to know for the Referendum
Here is some practical advice and information for voting in the Referendum today.
* Polling stations open at 7am and close at 10pm
* If you live in an urban area where there are multiple polling stations, make sure you know which one you are voting in.
* Make sure to bring ID as you could be asked to produce it on the day. Among acceptable forms of ID are a passport, a driving licence, a public services card, an employee identity card with a photograph, a student identity card with a photograph, a travel document with your name and photograph, or a bank, savings or credit union book containing your address in the constituency. It is also acceptable to show a cheque book, a cheque card, a credit card, a birth certificate or a marriage certificate, as long as you also have another document which confirms your address in the constituency
* If you don’t receive a polling card, you are still entitled to vote once your name is the electoral register. You can check the register here
* This is a sample of what the ballot paper looks like. To cast your vote place an X in the 'YES' or 'NO' box depending on which way you want to cast your vote.
* Do not write anything else on the ballot paper or it could be considered a 'spoilt vote' and may not be counted
* Once you have made your decision and have placed an X in the relevant box, place your ballot paper in the sealed ballot box.
* Take note that taking pictures or selfies in the polling booth could lead to a fine.
* Counting of votes begins at 9am on Saturday and the overall result should be announced later in the day once counting has finished.
* For any further queries regarding the Referendum go to www.refcom.ie
