Here is some practical advice and information for voting in the Referendum today.

* Polling stations open at 7am and close at 10pm

* If you live in an urban area where there are multiple polling stations, make sure you know which one you are voting in.

* Make sure to bring ID as you could be asked to produce it on the day. Among acceptable forms of ID are a passport, a driving licence, a public services card, an employee identity card with a photograph, a student identity card with a photograph, a travel document with your name and photograph, or a bank, savings or credit union book containing your address in the constituency. It is also acceptable to show a cheque book, a cheque card, a credit card, a birth certificate or a marriage certificate, as long as you also have another document which confirms your address in the constituency

* If you don’t receive a polling card, you are still entitled to vote once your name is the electoral register. You can check the register here

* This is a sample of what the ballot paper looks like. To cast your vote place an X in the 'YES' or 'NO' box depending on which way you want to cast your vote.

* Do not write anything else on the ballot paper or it could be considered a 'spoilt vote' and may not be counted

* Once you have made your decision and have placed an X in the relevant box, place your ballot paper in the sealed ballot box.

* Take note that taking pictures or selfies in the polling booth could lead to a fine.

* Counting of votes begins at 9am on Saturday and the overall result should be announced later in the day once counting has finished.

* For any further queries regarding the Referendum go to www.refcom.ie