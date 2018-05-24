Book of condolence for Ana Kriegel to open today in Leixlip Library

A book of condolence for Ana Kriegel is to open today at Leixlip library at 1pm.

"The Mayor of Kildare, Councillor Martin Miley, has opened a book of condolence for Anastasia Kriegel at Leixlip Library, Captain’s Hill, Newtown, Leixlip. The book is available from today for signing during library opening hours at Leixlip Library," said a council spokesperson.

The opening hours are:

Monday 2pm-5pm

Tuesday 1pm-8pm

Wednesday 2pm-5pm

Thursday 1.00pm-8pm

Friday 2.00pm-5pm

Saturday 2pm-5pm

