Book of condolence for Ana Kriegel to open today in Leixlip Library

Investigation continues into the death of Ana Kriegel

A book of condolence for Ana Kriegel is to open today at Leixlip library at 1pm.

"The Mayor of Kildare, Councillor Martin Miley, has opened a book of condolence for Anastasia Kriegel at Leixlip Library, Captain’s Hill, Newtown, Leixlip.  The book is available from today for signing during library opening hours at Leixlip Library," said a council spokesperson.

The opening hours are:

Monday 2pm-5pm
Tuesday 1pm-8pm
Wednesday 2pm-5pm
Thursday 1.00pm-8pm
Friday 2.00pm-5pm
Saturday 2pm-5pm

