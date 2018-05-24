Book of condolence for Ana Kriegel to open today in Leixlip Library
Sympathy
Investigation continues into the death of Ana Kriegel
A book of condolence for Ana Kriegel is to open today at Leixlip library at 1pm.
"The Mayor of Kildare, Councillor Martin Miley, has opened a book of condolence for Anastasia Kriegel at Leixlip Library, Captain’s Hill, Newtown, Leixlip. The book is available from today for signing during library opening hours at Leixlip Library," said a council spokesperson.
The opening hours are:
Monday 2pm-5pm
Tuesday 1pm-8pm
Wednesday 2pm-5pm
Thursday 1.00pm-8pm
Friday 2.00pm-5pm
Saturday 2pm-5pm
SEE ALSO: Online fundraiser set up to help family of Leixlip schoolgirl Ana Kriegel
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on