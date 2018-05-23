Online fundraiser set up to help family of Leixlip schoolgirl Ana Kriegel

An online funraiser has been set up to help the family of tragic schoolgirl Anastasia ‘Ana’ Kriegel.

The body of the Confey College student was found in a derelict building near Lucan village last Thursday afternoon.

The GoFundMe page has already raised over €1,400 for family of the 14-year-old.

It is believed DNA results taken from the scene are expected back soon.

Post-mortem results concluded that the schoolgirl died of blunt force trauma to the head.

It has been reported that two teenage boys were questioned as part of the investigation.