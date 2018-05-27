Call for clean up of St Conleth’s car park in Newbridge

A local councillor has called for the refurbishment of St Conleth’s GAA car park, in line with its massive planned redevelopment.

Plans have been lodged with Kildare County Council for the €6.5m revamp, which is due to be open in the first quarter of 2020.

At the May Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting, Independent Cllr Morgan McCabe tabled a motion asking the council to consider landscaping the front of the new GAA facility.

He said “the external area is in poor condition” and that the “council could get involved in making the car park more appealing”.

“A lot of effort is going into the sporting ground, it would be a shame if the car park isn’t developed,” he said.

Cllr Mark Lynch said previous Tidy Town groups have had conversations with the GAA, so that could be scope for the future.

A report issued at the meeting said; “Part of the car park outside St Conleth’s park is owned by the GAA. No planning application has been received from the GAA in relation to St Conleth’s Park to date.

“The matter can be considered further, on receipt of a related planning application.”

The new modern structure will have a capacity for 15,000 people when completed.

The county board wants to build a new two-storey covered stand building with facilities within the stand comprising spectator seating, players’ and officials changing areas, spectators concourses, toilet areas, first-aid, offices, multi-purpose room, VIP/meeting areas, hospitality and bar facilities, confectionary/snack bar and stores. The plans also include a new entrance plaza, ticket office, turnstiles and the reinstatement of pedestrian access through the existing store archway on the Athgarvan Road, which is currently blocked up, among other things. A decision is due on July 21.