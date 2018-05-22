Green Party relaunched in Kildare with Vincent P. Martin vying for seat

Over 120 Green Party supporters enjoyed a wonderful evening of entertainment and fine local cuisine in the Osprey Hotel, Naas on Friday, May 11.

The event marked the relaunch of the Kildare Greens and celebrated the official launch of general election campaign contestant for North Kildare, Vincent P. Martin.

Attendees included many Green Party stalwarts, Eamon Ryan TD, current leader of the Green Party, John Gormley, former leader, Catherine Martin TD, sister of Vincent P. and Cllr. Francis Noel Duffy. The Green Party has just two TDs currently serving in the Dail, both based in Dublin. Come the next general election, former Councillor, Kildare barrister and Green Party candidate Vincent P. Martin intends to change that. Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan, guest speaker, supports this view wholeheartedly.

Eamon spoke about the humble beginnings of the Green Party and his optimism for the future of the Greens.

“The Green Party intends to increase its representation in the next Dáil and we know that North Kildare can be one of those seats,” he said.

Vincent P. Martin with local artist Conor Lane. Picture: Aishling Conway

Vincent P. emphasised the fact that the Green Party was not just focussed on green issues but held strong positions on all issues of importance.

“I am passionate about building a more equal and fair society that supports and protects the poor, marginalised and minority groups. I also want to help initiate and drive policies which support local business,” he said.

He mentioned issues affecting people in Kildare, such as infrastructure, housing, health and education. Local businesses in attendance included Joe Mallon Motors Renault, Naas Nissan, artist Conor Lane, Lock 13 Gastropub, Kildare Brewing and Pat Finnerty from Axis.

Anne O'Neill, Siobhan McDonald, Marina Brady and Des O'Neill

Sean English, Mary Rose Everan, Marion English, Vincent P. Martin and Gerard Griffan

