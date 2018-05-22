Kildare’s musical societies pick up AIMS award nominations

Several Kildare musical societies have been nominated for AIMS awards, which are the annual prizes given by the Association of Irish Musical Societies.

This year's AIMs awards weekend will take place in Killarney in June.

In the Sullivan section, Helena Begley was nominated for her Best Supporting Actress for her role of Mother Superior in Kilcock Musical Society's Sister Act. Amanda Cunningham was nominated for her part as Deloris Van Cartier in the same show.

The Society's Phillipa Alford and Fiona Shirran were also nominated for an Adjudicator's Special Award for their cameo performances.

In the Gilbert Section, Fionan O'Carroll was nominated as Best Comedian for his role as Robbie in Newbridge Musical Society's The Wedding Singer.

Jacqueline Brunton was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Leixlip Musical and Variety Group's West Side Story.

Leixlip also picked up a Best Ensemble nomination for West Side Story's The Dance at the Gym.

David Hayes of Leixlip is also nominated as Best Musical Director for West Side Story and Claire Tighe picked up a Best Director nomination for the same show.

SEE ALSO: Ireland's Fittest Family TV show is looking for Kildare families