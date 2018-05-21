Kildare special needs school campaign brings in enough money for new bus

The extraordinary commitment and drive of the parents of St Anne's Special Needs School in the Curragh has yielded fantastic results with enough funds raised to buy a new school bus.

Operation Transportation was launched six months ago by parent, Lorraine Higgins.

"Six months ago I set up a fundraising campaign to purchase an adapted school bus for my daughter’s school, St. Anne’s Special School, The Curragh. I recruited two wonderful parents Wendy Mitchell and Peter Merrins. Together we embarked on our fundraising campaign. With the huge support of our families, friends, fellow parents and the community I am delighted to tell you all we purchased our bus for the amazing students of St. Anne’s Special School. We reached our goal!," she said in a post on her facebook page.

"I personally would like to thank Peter Merrins and Wendy Mitchell who contributed so much to this campaign both financially and their very valuable time. Together we formed a 'Unique Lifelong Friendship' one where God love them put up with my 'Demands' and my bossy ways which I’m sure wasn’t easy!"

She said in September the amazing children of St Annes will be driven around in a beautiful 182 KE bus.

"Thanks to each and every person who gave generously both with their time and money to support this campaign without you all we would never achieved our goal," said Lorraine.



She also thanked Freedom Mobility, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo who are suppling the bus.

