Silent Walk in Newbridge this evening in support of women affected by cervical screening scandal

The organisers behind the Gina Lavelle Walsh Memorial Fund, in aid of St. Brigid’s Hospice, have organised a Newbridge Silent Walk in support of all the women affected by the cervical screening scandal this evening, Monday, May 21.

The walk begins at 7.15pm from Town Hall, Newbridge and will proceed down to Newbridge Linear Park.

"Teal is the colour for cervical cancer so if you can wear something of that colour, that would be great," said the organisers.

"We will lay a wreath in memory of the ladies who died. We are asking that you invite all our Friends and Family, everyone is welcome, we would love as many people, Men, Women and children to walk in solidarity with all the women affected."



See Gina Lavelle Walsh Face Book Page for all details.

