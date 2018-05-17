Body of female found in Lucan
Discovery at 1pm this afternoon
Gardai are investigating.
Gardai have reported that the body of a female was discovered earlier today, Thuesday, May 17, in Lucan.
In a statement, they say that local members of the force are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of the female on the Clonee Rd., Lucan at approximately 1pm this afternoon.
The scene is currently preserved pending a full Garda technical examination and the body remains at the scene.
