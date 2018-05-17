Meehan Family Food Group to sponsor June Fest in Newbridge for three years

The Meehan Family Food Group is to sponsor June Fest in Newbridge for next three years.

June Fest is a four week festival in Newbridge, kicking off on the first of June, with the launch of the Yarn Bomb, where knitters take over the riverside park in the town.

Due to be launched at the Whitewater Shopping Centre this evening, June Fest is Ireland’s biggest community festival with live music, theatre, cinema, visual arts, race day in the Curragh, a Family Fun day in St. Conleth’s GAA grounds.

Newbridge native Richard Meehan is delighted to bring his support to such a solid, grassroots community festival.

"I’m delighted to sponsor June Fest and I’m looking forward to a great festival this year and on in 2019 and 2020. Delivering a

festival of this size is a huge undertaking and one that I wish to personally support. I’ve seen the programme that’s being delivered this year and it’s going to be a high quality event," he said.

The Food Service group, which includes Dublin Food Sales, Cooke’s Catering supplies, Andrew Hepburn Food and Packaging recently acquired Scallan’s Food Services in Wexford. Dublin Food Sales distribute more than 4,500 lines of food, drink and packaging products into hotels, restaurants, takeaways, corporate and public sector bodies across Ireland.

June Fest runs for four weeks in June 2018. Full det ails of events on www.junefest.ie or facebook/JunefestNewbridge

For enquiries please contact: newbridgejunefest@gmail.com