Summer trolley crisis hits Dublin, Laois, Offaly, Kildare hospital group

The overcrowding crisis at Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) has worsened with two of the group's hospitals in the top three worst hit according to the daily count of trollies by nurses.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation figures for Wednesday, May 16 show that there were 135 people waiting on A&E trollies or temporarily in wards for beds at hospitals in Laois Offaly, Kildare and Dublin.

Two out of the DMHG hospitals - Tallaght and Tullamore - are in the top three worst hit. The number waiting in Tallaght has jumped to 44 while Tullamore's eased slightly to 35.

There are 25 patients waiting for beds in Naas and 23 in St James'. The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise has just eight patients waiting for beds.

The HSE had to activate an 'escalation policy' at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore this week to deal with the problem.

There were 509 patients waiting natioanally with Cork University Hospital the worst hit with 49 patients waiting.

All patients on trollies or on wards have been diganosed with conditions which require hospital treatment. Most patients who attend A&E are discharged without admssion being required.

