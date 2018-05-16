Historic 341 acre Baltinglass country estate for sale for offers over €3.5m

An Eighteenth century country estate set on 341 acres with links to Jonathan Swift, has gone on the market with a guide price of €3.5m.

Located in Baltinglass, County Wicklow, Fortgranite Estate is being sold by joint selling agents Jordan Town and Country and Knight Frank.

This unique property is up for sale in the first time in its history.

"Fortgranite is home to the Dennis family, direct descendants of Jonathan Swift, the eminent 17th Century satirist and Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin. Set in about 341 acres of pasture, parkland and formal gardens to include a stunning arboretum, Fortgranite is entered through a romantic and impressive toy castle regency gate lodge designed to replicate the family crest, and the boundary is largely walled. The avenue meanders through beautiful parkland up to the main house, which sits majestically with fine views over the estate," said the agents.

A property full of character

"Fortgranite House is an imposing and historic country house built in the 1720’s, remodelled in the 1870’s and upgraded in 1969. It is square in plan with a recessed bay to the front and a projecting and imposing Doric portico."

The main house has exceptional proportions and comprises approximately 11,802 sq. ft. of living accommodation. The entrance hall gives a wonderful sense of arrival and has an attractive open fireplace which has an ornate timber surround and mantlepiece. The drawing room and morning room, which interlink, are fine entertaining rooms and have fabulous views through a large bay window over the formal gardens, a lake and arboretum. The library is atmospheric and has a beautiful marble fireplace.

Another shot of the stunning interiors

The first and second floors are reached by a magnificent sweeping staircase which is a wonderful feature of the inner hall in the centre of the house.

On the first floor, there are six principal bedrooms and two bathrooms with fine views over the parkland and gardens, there are a further four bedrooms and two bathrooms to the rear of the house. On the second floor there is a school room and further bedroom.

The lower ground floor which would originally have been the service floor for the house includes a series of rooms which have great potential for utility rooms, games rooms and offices.

The stunning staircase

Externally, at the rear of the main house, is an unusually large traditional range of outbuildings, currently used as various stores, which have the potential subject to the necessary permissions for a variety of purposes. Beyond the first range of buildings is a further assortment of traditional buildings, stables and coach-houses, which are currently used by the farming enterprise.

Further down the yard is a collection of modern buildings, which form the hub of the working dairy, which currently has facilities for a 200 cow unit.

The land is all in permanent pasture with tremendous shelter and piped or natural water supply to all fields. Land is laid out in about 20 divisions, there is an internal road network giving easy access to all divisions. At the head of both the front and back drives, providing additional security, are two small gate lodges, both of which have one bedroom. There are two further properties known as The Steward’s House and Herd’s Cottage on the estate.

The fabulous dining room

The mature gardens include a lake with island and a water feature, former lawn tennis court and an exceptional array of some of Ireland’s finest collection of Rhododendrons and living trees which have been collected over the years by generations of the Dennis family. These are recognised in the Tree Council’s Tree register of Ireland.

The Fortgranite Estate is in the beautiful Wicklow countryside just over 5 km from the town of Baltinglass and near the border with County Carlow and County Kildare. Baltinglass is situated on the famous River Slaney and has a good range of local services. Fortgranite is easily accessible to Dublin which is only 70km away.

For further information or appointment to viewing contact the joint agents Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country 045-433550 or James Meagher of Knight Frank 01-6342466, the Agents are quoting an asking price of €3.5m.

An aerial shot of the main house

