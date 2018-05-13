UPDATE: Bodies recovered from site of Offaly plane crash

The bodies of a man and a 7 year old boy have been recovered at the scene of a light plane crash in Offaly.

The plane crashed near Mount Lucas shortly before 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon, May 13.

Gardai and ambulance personnel rushed to the scene.

The plane came down at the site which is between Daingean and Edenderry after taking off from the Irish Parachute Club in Clonbullogue.

16 parachutists had made their jumps moments earlier before the plane crashed on bogland with the man and boy on board.

Emergency services remain at the scene where an air crash investigation continues.

The crashed plane had been partially submerged in water on the bog and required an exhaustive recovery mission.

The man killed in the crash is reported to be from the UK, while RTE report the young boy is the son of one of the parachutists who had been on board. The boy's father is a Polish native living in Dublin.

The pilot and boy had been presumed dead after rescuers confirmed the bodies remained inside the plane until it was dislodged from the ground late on Sunday night.

Their deaths have now been confirmed.