BREAKING: Serious injuries reported after plane crash near Kildare border

Gardai and ambulance personnel are at the scene of a light plane crash in Clonbullogue over the Kildare border.

Two people, a man and a 7 year old boy, are reported to have been seriously injured when their plane came down after taking off from the Irish Parachute Club in Clonbullogue this afternoon.

It's understood the crash occurred between Daingean and Edenderry.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

People are being advised to avoid the area. Details of the crash are not yet clear.