Carbury community stalwart, Paddy Lavery passes away

The people of Carbury and Edenderry were shocked and saddened when the news broke on the death of Paddy Lavery, No.4 The Avenue, Highfield who passed away on Friday 4 May.

Paddy died at the Hospice Unit, Ofalia House, Edenderry surrounded by his loving family. In his early years, Paddy worked for Bord na Mona as an electrician at their Lullymore Briquette Factory, Kilkeaskin, Carbury and later he worked with the O’Brien Group based at Edenderry.

In recent years, Paddy was employed by the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) at their Newbridge Office where he would have given financial advice to thousands of people, over his many years working there.

He was very involved in Carbury Parish affairs, especially in the fundraising campaign for the Renovation of Holy Trinity Church in 2006. For many, many years he was a leading light in the Carbury Players Drama Group and became well-known with Drama Groups throughout County Kildare and many parts of Ireland.

A huge crowd attended his funeral mass at Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn on Sunday 6 May and also at his burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deepest sympathy is extended to his wife Elizabeth, daughters Eimear and Ruth, son-in-law David, grandchildren James, Alex and Elianna, pre-deceased by his sisters Joan and Mary, greatly missed by his sisters Louie, Teresa and Lily, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

- Sheamus Farrell

Ceann Comhairle, Sean O'Fearghail also paid tribute to Mr Lavery. On his Facebook page, he spoke about attending the funeral.

He said; "We heard of Paddy's absolute commitment to his family, his dedication to his local parish and his love of amateur drama. From work as an electrician in early life, to accountancy, to his eventual role in MABS Paddy distinguished himself for hard work and reliability. It was during his period as Mr. MABS in County Kildare that I had the privilege of getting to know him. In my experience, rarely has one man done so much for so many. I was particularly struck by the manner in which he continued to work diligently for those who needed his support, after he was diagnosed with serious illness. Indeed he continued to serve the people of this county during the period when he was gravely ill. He will never be forgotten by the countless families and individuals who benefitted from his support and wise counsel."

He extended his sympathy to Paddy's wife, Elizabeth and his family.