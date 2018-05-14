My Kildare Life with Rathangan milliner Aoife Harrison

Aoife is the owner of a succcessful millinery business, that she set up eight years ago. She is a proud Rathangan native, and the daughter of Aidan and Kathleen. She has one brother named Darren. She went to school in the local St Brigids National School, and went to secondary school and college in Dublin. She then went on to London to study millinery.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

My early memories of growing up in Kildare are summer holidays playing with my cousins in the corn and building houses out of bales! I remember being in the local scout group and going on some great trips around the county.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

My favourite thing about Kildare is the proximity of so much! Everything is on your doorstep.

There are great activities happening in the county, and if you need to go anywhere, Kildare is so well serviced by trains and has excellent infrastructure.

Although, I can’t wait for the M7 widening roadworks to be finished!

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR IDEAL DAY SPENT IN THE COUNTY?

My ideal day in Kildare would be a day at the races! We have the best racecourses in the country in Kildare. I am really looking forward to the Royal Ascot Trials and Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse on May 20. Kildare ladies are very stylish, and there are fantastic boutiques in Kildare so it will be a great day out.

FAVOURITE RESTAURANT?

I love Hartes in Kildare town. It has a great atmosphere and the food is superb. It’s a great spot for lunch or dinner. I am dying to try one of their cookery courses!

WHAT DO YOU THINK GIVES KILDARE ITS UNIQUENESS?

I think Kildare is unique as it’s got everything you need in it.

HOW IS THE MILLINERY BUSINESS GOING?

Thankfully, my business is going from strength to strength. There are three areas to the business, the wholesale collection, my bespoke service and I also teach ‘hatty hen’ parties in my studio on Fitzwilliam Square in Dublin. I have some exciting events happening this year. The most recent is a collaboration with the designer Umit Kutluk. He has just opened his boutique in Kildare Village, and together we created some beautiful hats for the store. Umit is a ladieswear designer who makes ready to wear and haute couture pieces that are just stunning! It’s very inspiring to be able to collaborate with another designer and create some new pieces.