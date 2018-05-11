Details of Biodiversity week in Kildare revealed

This coming Biodiversity Week will which runs from next Saturday, May 19 to Sunday, May 29 will be a treat for anyone who has a fondness for wildlife.

With more than 30 free events taking place, it is set to be a great opportunity for Kildare people to find out more about nature and wildlife in their county. The events will cover all aspects of Kildare’s natural heritage, which have been organised by across the county by local wildlife group, libraries and Tidy Towns groups.

Biodiversity is the interaction that is essential for life, giving us all the things we need, including clean air, water, agriculture, food and amenity.

The events will be run by Wild Kildare, Tidy Towns groups, the Irish Wildlife Trust, local libraries, Kilcullen Community Action, Maynooth University, Kildare Bat Group, Kildare Bird Watch and the Irish Wildlife Trust.

And the STEAM programme in Kildare Library Service are providing a number of wildlife focused events for the schools throughout the county including Éanna Ní Lamhna who will discuss Irish Mammals, Birds and Insects.

Kildare Biodiversity Week has been organised to develop awareness of the importance of biodiversity and to better understand its value to the local, national and international communities. Speaking to the Leinster Leader, Bridget Loughlin, the County Kildare Heritage Officer and coordinator of the week-long programme of events, encouraged locals to get out into Kildare’s Biodiversity, to visit Kildare wild spots, lakes, rivers, bogs, woodlands or to simply enjoy the biodiversity of their back garden.

Event guides are available in all libraries, Heritage Centres and at Kildare County Council’s offices. All events are free but some may need to be booked. Please note all school events are fully booked. Children are welcome but should be accompanied by a responsible adult. Please dress suitably for the weather.Dogs must be on leads.

For details of events go to the Kildare County Council website

A scene from Pollardstown Fen. Photo: Tony Keane

Tuesday, May 15

Wildlife Gardening Talk with Irish Wildlife Trust at Kildare Town Library at 2.30 pm.

An extremely popular topic, this talk gives practical advice on how we can all do our bit to protect our native biodiversity with some simple changes to how we garden. From window boxes to big gardens we can help our native biodiversity.

Wednesday, May 16

Wildlife Gardening Talk with Irish Wildlife Trust at Athy Library at 2.30pm

Come along to Athy Library and learn how you can do your bit to protect our native biodiversity with some simple changes to how we garden. From window boxes to big gardens we can help our native biodiversity.

Friday, May 18

Wildlife Gardening Talk with Irish Wildlife Trust at Leixlip Library at 2.30 pm

Interested in doing your bit for biodiversity in your own garden? Come along to Leixlip Library and learn how you can do your bit to protect our native biodiversity with some simple changes to how we garden. From window boxes to big gardens we can help our native biodiversity.

Saturday, May 19

Wildlife Walk on the River Barrow at Maganey between 11am – 1pm

Take a gentle stroll with Wild Kildare along the River Barrow enjoying the beautiful wildlife it has to offer including birds, butterflies and plants. Meet at the car park of the Three Counties Pub, Maganey. Wear appropriate footwear. Contact info: Paddy 087 6872939 or email: wildkildare@gmail.com

Saturday, May 19

Exploring Biodiversity in the Liffey at Kilcullen between 3 and 5 pm

Kilcullen Community Action and Tidy Towns will host an afternoon exploring biodiversity in the Liffey. Samples will be taken from the river to explore the creatures that inhabit the river. You will be lucky enough to have a diversity of insects and an abundance of fish to look at on the day. This event is targeted towards children and will include a hands on approach with an identification session and information on how to study these animals. Meet outside the Town Hall next to River Liffey. Bring appropriate clothing to suit the weather.

The event will be facilitated by water life expert Dr Jan Baars of the UCD School of Biology & Environment Science.

Sunday, May 20

The Wonder of Waders Walk at Lullymore between 12.00 noon and 2pm

The event will start at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre with a talk introducing participants to Lodge Bog Nature Reserve and describing the decline in some of Ireland’s iconic breeding waders over the past 25 years. The talk will be followed by a walk to Lodge Bog where participants will observe waders, such as Curlew and Lapwing, in their natural breeding habitats. The walk will be led by IPCC’s Conservation Officer who will showcase the bog restoration works that have been completed on Lodge Bog and will discuss the monitoring and conservation work that is taking place to protect breeding waders. This activity will include walking across difficult wet boggy terrain so strong footwear is recommended. For those who do not wish to take part in the walk there will be fun bog biodiversity activities at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre. Activities will include pond dipping and searching for frogs, newts and creepy crawlies in the wildlife gardens. Light refreshments will be provided.

Sunday, May 20

Wildlife Walk on the Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge between 10.00 am and 12.00 noon

Wild Kildare in association with Newbridge Tidy Towns invite you to come along to look and enjoy a walk along the River Liffey and within the Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge, observing the wildlife in the Park. This family friendly event will be guided by members of Wild Kildare, and is suitable for all comers. As it is a riverside event, children should be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.

On street parking is available on the nearby Main Street in Newbridge and there are disabled parking bays opposite the “Watering Gates”. Afterwards participants will have an opportunity to visit a nearby Swift colony and one of our joint Swift nest box projects close by in the town.

Assembly point: Main entrance to the Liffey Linear Park @ St. Conleth’s Bridge. Further info: wildkildare@gmail.com or newbridgetidytowns@gmail.com F/B: @WildKildare or @newbridgetidytowns. Twitter: @ttnewbridge

Monday, May 21

Dusk Chorus Walk in Naas at 6.45 pm

Join Birdwatch Ireland Kildare branch for a talk in Naas Town Hall followed by a walk around the town to identify and appreciate the birds present. Meet at Naas Town Hall at 6.45 pm.

Monday, May 21

Swift in Maynooth at Maynooth between 7.30 pm and 9.00 pm

Wild Kildare in association with Maynooth Tidy Towns will host an outdoor talk and walk all about the Swift. Come along and learn about this amazing bird and its life and what Wild Kildare are doing to save them in the town. Meet at Maynooth College Library on the Kilcock Road, beside Aldi. Suitable for everyone. Contact info: Paddy 087 6872939. Email: wildkildare@gmail.com

Tuesday, May 22

Wildlife Gardening Talk with Irish Wildlife Trust at Naas Library at 2.30 pm

Interested in doing your bit for biodiversity in your own garden? Come along to Naas Library and learn how you can do your bit to protect our native biodiversity with some simple changes to how we garden. From window boxes to big gardens we can help our native biodiversity

Tuesday, May 22

Biodiversity & Pollinators in your Community at the John Sullivan Resource Centre, Irish Wheelchair Association, Ballinagappa Road, Clane between 7.00pm and- 9.00pm

Creating native habitats and planting for pollinators in any space from small to large in your garden or in your community. This event will bring together a host of local experts on biodiversity, wildlife and pollinators, for a practical evening on how to get to know your pollinators and local wildlife, how to get to know the best plants for pollinators and how to develop your garden or community space into a pollinator and wildlife friendly area by introducing a variety of native habitats.

Tuesday, May 22

Swift in Kilcullen in Kilcullen between 7.30 pm- 9.00 pm

Wild Kildare in association with Kilcullen Tidy Towns welcome you to an outdoor talk and walk about the Swift in the Town. You will have a look at a colony and hear about this enigmatic bird whose life is spent almost entirely in the air. Later there will be a look at Swift nest boxes that Wild Kildare have put up in Kilcullen as part of their Kildare Swift Nest box Project. Meet at the Church of the Sacred Heart car park on the New Abbey Road. Suitable for everyone. Contact info: Paddy 087 6872939. Email: wildkildare@gmail.com

Wednesday, May 23

Wildlife Gardening Talk with Irish Wildlife Trust at Newbridge Library at 2.30pm

An extremely popular topic, this talk gives practical advice on how we can all do our bit to protect our native biodiversity with some simple changes to how we garden. From window boxes to big gardens we can help our native biodiversity.

Wednesday, May 23

Biodiversity, Community and Art Walk at Lullymore Heritage Car Park at start at 4pm (gather from 3.45pm) and finish at 5pm

Booking Essential

Join Catherine Farrell (Ecologist, Bord na Mona), Ray Stapleton (Lullymore Heritage Centre) and Monica de Bath (Artist, Creative Rathangan) for a general walk around the boardwalk in Lullymore to discuss biodiversity, community and art working together. Booking is essential. Text 087 2425471 to book. Meet in Lullymore Heritage car park. Please stop at admissions office at entrance to Park and inform staff member that you are taking part in the Biodiversity Walk.

Wednesday, May 23

Grand Canal Walk at Allenwood at 7.00pm

Irish Peatland Conservation Council in partnership with Waterways Ireland and Allenwood Tidy Towns will be hosting a Grand Canal biodiversity and heritage walk. Meeting point is at the banks of the Grand Canal at Bond Bridge in Allenwood.

Wednesday, May 23

Dusk Chorus Walk at Leixlip at 7.00 pm

Join Birdwatch Ireland Kildare branch for a walk in Leixlip Town to identify and appreciate the birds present. Meet at the Fire Brigade Station at 7.00 pm

Wednesday, May 23

Swift in Castledermot in Castledermot between 7.30 pm – 9.00 pm

Wild Kildare in association with Castledermot Tidy Towns invite you to come along to an outdoor talk about the Swift. We will have a look at this aerial acrobat and some of the incredible nest sites that they are using in the Town. You will also see what Wild Kildare are doing to help the birds in Castledermot. Meet at the Church of Assumption car park. Suitable for everyone. Contact info: Paddy 087 6872939. Email: wildkildare@gmail.com

Wednesday, May 23

Bat Walk in Naas at 9.30 pm

Booking Required - Contact kildarebatgroup@gmail.com

Come along to Naas and learn about bats with Kildare Bat Group. Meet at the library steps at The Harbour in Naas and walk from there to Old Town and back. Please email kildarebatgroup@gmail.com if you would like to join us. No dogs allowed.

Thursday, May 24

Biodiversity Walk at Castletown House between 2.00 and 3.00 pm

Join Rory Finnegan, Head Gardener, at Castletown House for a biodiversity talk and walk through the parklands at Castletown House. Meet at the front steps to Castletown House. Please wear suitable warm/waterproof clothing and footwear for this outdoor walk. Suitable for adults and children. Vehicle access: Exit 6, M4, Celbridge West or on Main Street Historic Celbridge and a 10-15 minute walk through the parklands. www.castletown.ie

Thursday, May 24

Bees and Butterflies Talk with Irish Wildlife Trust at Celbridge Library at 2.30 pm

Booking Required - Contact 01 6272207 or celbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie

An introduction to the world of bees and butterflies and the role they play as pollinators for our crops. We will also look at the variety of bees and butterflies in Ireland and how to identify and record them. Suitable for all age groups.

Thursday, May 24

Swift in Kildare Town in Kildare Town between 7.30 pm and 9.00 pm

Wild Kildare in association with Kildare Town Tidy Towns welcome you to come along to an outdoor talk and walk about the Swift. We will have a look at this remarkable bird that spends only three months of the year here and what Wild Kildare are doing to save them in Kildare Town. Meet at the Heritage Centre on Market Square. Suitable for everyone. Contact info: Paddy 087 6872939. Email: wildkildare@gmail.com

Friday, May 25

Maynooth University Biodiversity Day between 10 am and 3 pm

Please join us for a series of talks and demonstrations on managing and recording biodiversity. Open to staff, students and members of the public. Please contact james.carolan@mu.ie or 01 708 6367 for more information.

Friday, May 25

Swift in Athy in Athy between 7.30 pm and 9.00 pm

Wild Kildare in association with Athy Tidy Towns will host a talk and walk about the Swift. Athy is by far the stronghold for this majestic flyer in the county with the sky full of them on a summers evening. We will take an in depth look at the bird, it’s remarkable life, some nest sites in the town and what Wild Kildare are doing to save them in Athy. Meet at the Courthouse at Barrow Quay. Suitable for everyone. Contact info: Paddy 087 6872939. Email: wildkildare@gmail.com

Friday, May 25

Dusk Chorus Walk at Pollardstown Fen at 7.00 pm

Join Birdwatch Ireland Kildare branch for a walk in Pollardstown Fen, Pollardstown, (near Newbridge) County Kildare, to identify and appreciate the birds present. Meet in the car park at 7.00 pm.

Saturday, May 26

Derrybeg Farm Talk and Walk at Mooretown, Celbridge at 12.00 Noon

Come along for a talk on community supported agriculture followed by a farm walk at Derrybeg Farm. All welcome. Suitable for children. Please wear boots or wellingtons, especially if the weather has been wet.

Saturday, May 26

Celebrate Biodiversity Week with Raven Haven Birds of Prey at Castletown House Stable Wing & Courtyard between 2.00pm and 4.00 pm

The OPW at Castletown House, Celbridge are hosting ‘Raven Haven’, Birds of Prey at The Stable Wing and Courtyard. This is a wonderful opportunity to see and meet some of our native Irish Birds of Prey as we celebrate Biodiversity Week with our friends from ‘Raven Haven’. Please note: Due to the nature of this event, dogs will not be allowed access to this area. Vehicle access: Exit 6, M4, Celbridge West or on Main Street Historic Celbridge and a 10-15 minute walk through the parklands. www.castletown.ie

Sunday, May 27

Wildlife Walk in the New Wilderness at Lullybeg between 10.00 am and 12.00 Noon

Wild Kildare will host a talk and walk around the wetlands and cutaway bog at Lullybeg. All aspects of the bog will be covered from its history to the present day. We will have a look at all the flora and fauna that now call this area their home, including birds, butterflies and plants. Follow the signs from the entrance to the Bog of Allen Nature Centre at Lullymore to Lullybeg Wetlands. Wear appropriate footwear as ground conditions may be wet underfoot. Contact info: Paddy 087 6872939. Email: wildkildare@gmail.com

Sunday, May 27

Butterfly Walk at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre, Lullymore at 12.00 noon

Visit the Bog of Allen Nature Centre, Lullymore and enjoy a butterfly walk to Lullymore West Bog. There will be activities at the Centre for those not wishing to participate in the Walk.

Sunday, May 27

Killinthomas Walk at Killinthomas Woods, Rathangan at 2.00 pm

Join us for a wander in Killinthomas Woods and learn about its history, flora and fauna. Meet in the main car park. Path is suitable for buggies in most places. Suitable footwear should be worn.

Thursday, May 31

Wildlife Gardening Talk with Irish Wildlife Trust at Maynooth Library at 2.30 pm

An extremely popular topic, this talk gives practical advice on how we can all do our bit to protect our native biodiversity with some simple changes to how we garden. From window boxes to big gardens we can help our native biodiversity.