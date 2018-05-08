New bridge for Celbridge a step closer following ministerial meeting

A local Kildare TD believes that a second bridge for Celbridge is one step closer, having met the Minister for Transport.

Deputy Frank O’Rourke was speaking to Shane Ross in recent days and pressed the Minister for funding to be allocated from the Department of Transport’s budget to progress the second bridge for Celbridge to the next phase, which will be route selection.

He described the meeting as “very positive indeed”.

“I have also discussed the project with Minister Damien English and have pressed for funding for a second bridgeto be allocated from the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF). The existing bridge in Celbridge was built in 1802.”

The Fianna Fail TD said he was conscious that Celbridge has expanded over the years and now has a population of over 20,000.

“The ongoing traffic congestion problems in the town are unacceptable. As we know, at peak times Celbridge’s main street comes to a standstill and commuters have long delays trying to navigate from one side of Celbridge to the other. The current volume of traffic crossing the existing bridge is near 20,000 vehicles per day,” the deputy explained.

“The main purpose of (LIHAF) is to provide funding to alleviate infrastructural blockages in towns like Celbridge. The Department will shortly be seeking proposals for funding under LIHAF and I believe that Kildare County Council’s case for funding a second bridge will receive a positive response from the Department.

“Approved projects under (LIHAF) will be announced towards the end of this year, with funding drawdown.”