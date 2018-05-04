Man seen driving on a flat trye disqualified at Kildare court

A man appeared at Kilcock District Court last Tuesday, May 1, and pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving after he was arrested a Laraghbryan near Maynooth on June 1, 2014.

Francis McCarthy, 54, with an address listed as 15 Robert Street, Dublin 8 had been disqualified at the time following an earlier conviction. He was stopped by Gardai after they spotted him driving with a flat wheel.

They formed the opinion he may be under the influence and brought him to the Garda station where a reading of 56 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath was recorded.

Mr McCarthy had previously been disqualified only a year earlier for a similar charge.

Representing him, Aisling Murphy told the court that her client’s father had not long before this offence had taken place although he was anxious not to use this as an excuse.

With no driving licence he was finding it hard to get work as a carpenter because he couldn’t carry his tools around with him on public transport and it was hard, the defendant told Judge Desmond Zaidan “to get lads to give you a lift every morning and evening”.

Ms Murphy asked the judge to be as lenient as possible on the defendant given his circumstances. Judge Desmond Zaidan fined him €500 and disqualified him for two years.