Maynooth man sent to custody for seven days by Kildare judge

A Maynooth man was remanded to seven days in custody after he appeared in Kilcock District Court on Tuesday last, May 1, on a charge of theft.

Richard Hawkins, 28, had an address listed as 189 Griffin Rath, Maynooth, but told the court he had no fixed abode at the time of the offence.

The court heard that he had entered a 25 Meadowbrook Lawns, Maynooth and taken a number of items, including medication and a passport. Evidence was given that he entered the house through an unsecured back door and was seen by a neighbour who confronted him.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that he was very drunk on the day and had actually returned to the house, which was rented by students at the time, to return the items. He was arrested and was fully cooperative.

The defendant has one previous conviction for driving without insurance. At the time he had no fixed abode by was staying with his brother in a nearby house.

He has had a significant drink issue, his solicitor David Powderly explained, but has made great progress in getting his life back in order and had even managed to get into college.

“There is no excuse for it and he doesn’t really recall it, but he has now made something of his life,” Mr Powderly said. “There is some hope for him,” the solicitor noted, and suggested to Judge Zaidan that a probation report be ordered.

Judge Zaidan ordered that Mr Hawkins spend seven days in custody and told Mr Powderly that he may impose a significant fine on the defendant after the seven days.