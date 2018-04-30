Athy mum pleads guilty to assault

A woman who was before Athy District Court for an alleged assault on a woman who threatened her 92-year-old grandmother has had her case adjourned for a victim impact statement.

Mother-of-three Lisa Mulhall, who has pleaded guilty, with an address listed as 4 Greenhills, Athy, came to the attention of Gardai on March 3, 2017, outside SuperValu in Athy.

The court heard that she assaulted a woman who she believed had threatened her grandmother.

The court heard she kicked the injured party to the ground, and pulled her hair and earrings out. The court heard that the grandmother had been in SuperValu shopping when the injured party allegedly made some threats against her.

She rang her granddaughter because she was upset about it, and the defendant immediately went to the scene.

Solicitor Jacqueline McManus told the court that her client got carried away and lost control in the moment because she was upset. The case was adjourned for a victim impact statement until July 24 next.