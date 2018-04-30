Bright day ahead in Kildare as sunny and breezy week predicted

A bright day with sunny spells is predicted for Kildare today, Monday, April 30, according to Met Eireann.

Mist and fog will clear on Monday morning to give a bright day with sunny spells. Many parts will remain dry but some scattered showers will develop for the afternoon. Temperatures of of 11 to 13 Celsius with light to moderate north to northwest breezes are forecast.

It will be cool at first this week, but milder later in the week and leading into next weekend.

Tuesday will start dry, with rain spreading during the day, but Wednesday will be a cool, breezy day with sunshine and showers.

Thursday and Friday will be milder days, with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.