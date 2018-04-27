Kildare man faces 37 rape and sexual assault charges

A Kildare man who appeared at Naas District Court yesterday, Thursday, April 26, faces a total of 37 charges of rape and indecent assault against a young teenager.

It is alleged that the incidents occurred a considerable number of years ago and that the defendant and the alleged injured party were neighbours at the time. It also alleged that the abuse occured over the course of a number of years,

The defendant cannot be identified to protect the identity of the complainant.

Detective Christina Brady told the court that when all of the 37 charges were put to them, including 12 charges of rape and 25 of indecent assault, he replied “Not Guilty”.

Judge Desmond Zaidan heard evidence that the charges relate to alleged incidents more than 30 years ago, and that the defendant was only five years older than the alleged injured party.

The defendant was released on bail with an independent surety of €3,000 and the matter was adjourned for six weeks.