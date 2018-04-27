Eight Kildare private rural roads get upgrade funding of €250,000

Almost a quarter of a million euros has been awarded to Kildare County Council for the upgrade of eight private rural roads.

These roads are not usually maintained by the local authority, but are used frequently by rural dwellers.

The roads to be affected are at Christianstown, Rathbride, Upper Hodgestown, Ballyvoneen Lane (Phase One), Castleribbon North, Hughestown, Usk and Herbertstown.

Kildare TD Martin Heydon said: “This scheme is a lifeline for people living in rural areas because it directly improves their access to and from their homes and farms. Many people living and working in rural areas use these roads every time they enter or leave their home or farm, so the condition of their access road really impacts on them.

“Investing in the improvement of these roads really makes a positive impact on people’s quality of life in rural areas. Many lanes and boreens which link private homes and farms are not on the public road network and so are not maintained by the Local Authorities.”

The funding comes from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

