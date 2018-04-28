Plenty of traditional music talent in county Kildare

Kildare needs more places for its traditional musical talent, the launch of the Fleadh Cheoil Chill Dara of the county Kildare festival of traditional music was told on Thursday night last, April 19.

One of the speakers at the event, Tom Dillon, said that there was plenty of talent in the county and they needed to provide more platforms for that musical talent.

One of the county’s most talented traditional musicians, Ciaran Fitzgerald, agrees.

An 11 time All-Ireland Champion and the current Senior All-Ireland Champion on Concertina and Flute Slow Airs, he is now doing a masters in pharmacy at the Royal College of Surgeons, and sitting exams this week.

Ciaran said that there was a time when top musicians were brought into Kildare. “There are plenty here now and they need a platform,” he said.

His sister, Aine, a first year pharmacy student, is also a holder of many All Ireland titles.

Both went to Scoil Ui Dhalaigh gaelscoil in Leixlip and to Colaiste Cois Life in Lucan.

Aine told us: “We always make time to play music.”

Welcome

Launching the Fleadh, Millie Fitzpatrick welcomed everyone to Clane.

She said she hoped that Ciaran and Aine would be standing here in twenty years time launching a Festival and helping run traditional music events.

John Fitzgerald, Celbridge based spokesperson, said they had an increase in the number of competitiors this year.

