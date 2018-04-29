Free Kildare workshop for arts, healthcare and early years' professionals on multi-sensory play for children

Helium Arts in partnership with Kildare County Council Arts Service is hosting this symposium and practical workshop for arts, healthcare and early years’ professionals interested in exploring multi-sensory, creative play through the arts for very young children with complex needs.

This event is informed by outcomes and learning from Helium Arts’ Pop Up Picnic, a multi-sensory performance project created in partnership with the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

The workshops take place on Wednesday 30 May at Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge. This is a free event and includes lunch but registration is required as they’re limited places available on the workshop.

Engaging the Senses is produced by Helium Arts in partnership with Kildare County Council Arts Service. This symposium is funded by the Arts Council, Kildare County Council and Creative Ireland, and is supported by Riverbank Arts Centre. For further information visit http://www.helium.ie or contact Riverbank Arts Centre on (045) 448 327

Ryston Boxing Club

Ryston Boxing training takes place every Tuesday and Thursday. Training for 8-10 year olds takes place from 6-7pm. Training for 11 years and up training from 7.15pm – 9pm. New members welcome. For more information contact Tom on 087-6130347.

Men & Ladies Senior Basketball

Non-competitive basketball for men & women takes place every Tuesday from 8pm – 9pm at Newbridge Sports Centre. €5 per person, new members always welcome. For more information contact Jean on 085-7199632.

Newbridge Table Tennis

Coaching for players ages 8 -18 years takes place on Thursdays in St. Patrick's National School from 6:30pm - 8:00pm. This is great preparation for Community Games and only costs €3 per night. Adults are welcome for a great night of relaxed fun from 8.00-10.00 pm for €5 per night.

New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Brenda 085 - 7440072.