M7 Naas Newbridge bypass road works postponed due to predicted snow
One of many cancellations around the county for the next few days
The M7 works due tonight have been postponed.
In advance of the expected weather conditions, Kildare County Council has announced the postponement of the Traffic Management works on the M7 scheduled for tonight.
The works are part of the widening to three lanes of the M7 from the ‘Naas Ball’ at Maudlins down as far as junction of the M9.
It’s only the latest in a significant number of cancellations to work and events due to occur over the next few days.
