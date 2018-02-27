ESB postpone planned outages in Kildare due to weather warning
Work postponed in Naas
Any Kildare planned power outages for tomorrow, Thursday and Friday have been postponed due to the expected cold snap.
ESB Networks made the announcement a short time ago.
A number of ESB Networks customers in the Naas area were due to be impacted by these planned outages, and will be advised on the new dates when the essential maintenance on the network is rescheduled.
