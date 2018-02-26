Funeral of tragic Moldovan Alexandru Coceban to take place this evening

The funeral of Alexandru Coceban, Kildare Town, who was originally from Chisinau, Moldova, takes place this evening at 7pm at St Brigid’s Church in Kildare Town.

The 22 year old died in a tragic incident which occured on Thursday afternoon, February 15 at Kildare Chilling Company where he worked.

He is deeply regretted by his loving family, fellow workers and many friends in the Moldovian Community.

The deceased man was newly arrived to Ireland a matter of weeks ago and was working at the plant just over a week. A GoFundMe appeal was established by his fellow Moldovans to raise €7,000 to repatriate his remains to his native country, a figure it exceeded in less than two days with more than 250 contributors.

Mr Coceban was the eldest sibling in his family and had decided to come to Ireland to help his family get a better life.

His remains have been reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Kildare Town since 3pm this afternoon. His removal will take place to St. Brigid's Church, Kildare Town for 7 pm Funeral Service.

