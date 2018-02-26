Date set for Stephen Penrose trial

A date has been set for the trial of a 35-year-old man charged with a murder that allegedly took place in Kildare of a fellow Dublin man.

Stephen Penrose of Newtown Court, Malahide Road, Coolock, Dublin 17, is charged with murdering Philip Finnegan (24) at Rahin Woods near Clogherinka, Kildare on August 10, 2016.

At the Central Criminal Court today (Monday), Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy set a trial date for March 11, 2019. The case is due to last two weeks.