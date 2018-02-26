Kildare rugby star Jamie Heaslip announces retirement with 'immediate effect'

Long standing Leinster and Ireland rugby start Jamie Heaslip has announced only moments ago that his 14 year professional career has come to an end.

The former Ireland captain attributed the “difficult decision” to medical advice, saying that it was necessary to ensure his future well being.

The 34 year old number 8 attended Newbridge College and played for both his school and Naas Rugby Club.

In a statement issued on Facebook, he concluded that he had had the time of his life, but that it was now time for the next chapter.

Jamie Heaslip and his wife Sheena on their wedding day

His statement in full:

“Time will get us all, but it's cornered me earlier than I hoped.

Every professional sportsperson always hopes to be able leave their chosen sport on their terms but too often that’s not the case.

I have had to take on board the medical advice that I have been given and after talking to Sheena and my family I have taken the difficult decision to retire with immediate effect from playing rugby in order to ensure my future well being.

I’m very proud to finish my career as a one club man having played amongst some of the best in the game, who are all like a family of brothers to me.

My goal when I started my professional career 14 years ago was to leave the jerseys that I wore in a better place and I hope I have done that.

Thank you to the IRFU, Leinster Rugby, all the coaches, medical staff,back room staff, sponsors, media, supporters and most importantly my wife, family, friends and fellow players for helping me to make my dreams come true.

I’ve had the time of my life on and off the rugby pitch but now its time for the next chapter.”