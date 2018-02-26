KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Very cold day ahead

It will be very cold today with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells.

Met Eireann says it will be generally dry, but some snow flurries are likely later today in eastern coastal counties. Top temperatures 2 to 6 C., and feeling colder in moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds.

The national weather forecaster says it will be very cold and frosty overnight. A few light snow flurries, but many places dry. Lowest temperatures -2 to -5 C., in moderate to fresh east or southeast winds.

