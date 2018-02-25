Festival to run events over sixteen days in Clane

There will be a new route for the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade in Clane.

The Festival committee have announced a list of events for the Festival, which runs from Friday, March 2, to Sunday, March 18. The parade will start at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, March 17, from Clane Business Park on the Kilcock Road and finish at Clane GAA.

As usual there will be parking restrictions on the day.

Apart from many events organised by the committee, Fossett’s Circus will be in town (on the Celbridge road beside Lidl).

But the first event is on March 2. That Friday evening at Manzors, the Festival’s annual table quiz will take place along side the launch of the festival.

On Saturday, March 10, the Vicky Barry Performing Arts group will be at the Condron Supervalu shopping mall to entertain shoppers during the day.

On Sunday, March 11, an afternoon tea party will feature Mick Dunne with guest appearance by Mary Byrne of X Factor fame.

The organisers said this event at the Westgrove Hotel (3.30pm to 6.30pm) has free admission but pre-booking is essential for for the limited ticket event.

People can email clanefestival@kildare.ie to reserve their seats.

On Monday, March 12, a workshop will take place at Techcreate in Clane Business Park. There is free laser cutting and 3d printing demonstration with Ozobot Games.

The organsiers are running two slots, onre from 4pm to 5pm and the otehr from 5pm to 6pm. Everyone taking party with get a laser cut model rocket model.

There are only 14 places each hour so booking is required and should be made at 045 834224.

Children can see a magic show after school, at the Westgrove Hotel (3pm), along with face painting and other events. Admission is free.

There is storytelling at Enquiring Minds Childcare with Emma Jane Leeson (5pm) on March 14 and the Kilfenora Ceili Band on the Friday at Clane GAA.

The awards and 60s Reunion Night takes place at the Westgrove on Sunday, March 18 and all are welcome to attend.