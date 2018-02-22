Rain and drizzle expected across Kildare today

Cloudy weather is expected across Kildare today, Thursday, February 22, along with a few patches of light rain, drizzle and mist.

According to Met Eireann, there will be a few bright or short sunny spells throughout the day, with moderate southerly winds. Top temperatures will be six to eight degrees celsius.

The weather is expected to turn colder as we head into the weekend, with cloud and rain on Thursday night.