Two men due in court over Edenderry bookies robbery

Two local men will appear before Tullamore District Court this morning charged in relation to the aggravated burglary on the Eclipse betting shop in Edenderry on Saturday, February 17.

The two men, aged in their 30s were arrested on Monday and detained at Tullamore Garda Station where they were later charged in relation to the incident.

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The charges relate to a robbery at the Eclipse bookies shop on JKL Street on Saturday, during which two men entered the premises armed with a knife and screwdriver and demanded cash.

A sum of cash was handed over and no one was injured in the incident.